The San Francisco 49ers eked out a 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. They are dealing with a plethora of injuries, namely George Kittle, who landed on the injured list, and Brock Purdy. During the game, kicker Jake Moody missed another kick, which led to him being waived. On Tuesday, the 49ers signed Eddy Pineiro as their new kicker, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“49ers officially are signing veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro to their active roster on a one-year deal, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey,” Schefeter reported.

The 49ers brought Pineiro in for a tryout and signed him within a few hours. While he did not land a job out of training camp, Pineiro has a long history of making kicks at the NFL level. He has a career 88.1% field-goal percentage and 92.1% extra-point percentage.

Pinerio spent three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, going 22-26 in 2024. They moved on to rookie Ryan Fitzgerald from Florida State, leaving Pineiro without a kicking role. Now, he lands in the NFC playoff race with the 49ers.

Moody was drafted by the 49ers out of Michigan, but was never consistent in the NFL. He missed ten field goals last year, with his 70.6% make percentage the lowest among kickers with at least 30 attempts. With the playoffs potentially hanging on his foot this year, the 49ers made a change at kicker.

The 49ers now turn their attention to the New Orleans Saints for their Week 2 road matchup. Despite low preseason expectations, New Orleans nearly upset the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. The 49ers will be without Kittle, and Purdy is dealing with multiple injuries.

While their offense struggled in Week 1, San Francisco won a massive divisional game to start the season. They fixed their biggest problem in the game by getting rid of Moody. Can Pineiro have a great season in San Francisco?