The San Francisco 49ers snuck away with a 17-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. However, the franchise also got hit with a rash of worrying injuries.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings was one of the players bit by the injury bug, as he was forced to leave the game with a shoulder injury and never returned. However, the 49ers received some good news on Jennings entering their Week 2 clash against the New Orleans Saints.

The receiver avoided serious injury and tests on his shoulder came back negative, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. While he isn't guaranteed to suit up, there is now a pathway for Jennings to play in Week 2.

Additional scans today on Jauan Jennings’ shoulder came back clean, and the 49ers wide receiver avoided any significant injury, per source. Jennings now will be considered day to day, and has a chance to play Sunday at New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/QAqvPVY3L9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 49ers need all the pass catching help they can get. Brandon Aiyuk started the season on the PUP list as he recovers from his torn ACL. Now, tight end George Kittle is being placed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury.

Whenever Jennings does return to the field, San Francisco is hoping that comes in Week 2, he will be the focal point of the passing attack. He proved he can handle a large role with a breakout 2024 campaign. Over 15 games, Jennings set career-highs across the board with 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns.

The 49ers will need to ensure that the wide receiver is healthy enough to play. He is being deemed day-to-day after his scans come back negative. But after being dealt so much negative injury luck, having Jennings on the field against the Saints would give the 49ers a stronger opportunity of staying undefeated.