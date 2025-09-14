The San Francisco 49ers got Kendrick Bourne smiling again. Bourne re-arrived four days before facing the New Orleans Saints. The wide receiver later saw Mac Jones bring the “swag” Sunday — getting Bourne vibing hard after the game.

Bourne first told 49ers insider how excited he was to see the team's boombox again. Admitting “I missed that energy, man.”

But he also saw the Sunday starting quarterback lead the team out in front with the boombox.

“Mac got that swag. He knows what he's doing,” Bourne said. “He knows how to connect with us.

Kendrick Bourne missed this

Jones faced the task of leading the offense without Brock Purdy. He finds a way to lift the Niners to 2-0 and win over the newly re-added wide receiver. Who delivered his own epic moments in the game.

How Kendrick Bourne, Mac Jones opened up 49ers offense vs. Saints

A jubilant Jones grabbed the cell and shouted out the 49ers Faithful. The former first rounder turned journeyman showed poise and efficiency with Purdy not inside the huddle.

Jones finished with 279 passing yards and tossed three touchdowns. Including hitting Jauan Jennings on this 42-yard strike.

Mac Jones to Jauan Jennings for the 42-yard TD!

The 49ers' QB2 turned QB1 for Week 2 gave this “shoutout” after the game with Fox Sports.

“Shoutout to the guys. All week they had my back. They said go out there and rip it. If I do that, then I know what type of player I can be,” Jones said.

Mac Jones spoke with @AllisonW_Sports after the 49ers victory over the Saints.

Bourne, meanwhile, caught passes from Jones like they were New England Patriots again. Jones hit Bourne out the gate during the first.

Mac Jones slings it to Kendrick Bourne for his first catch as a 49er in a long time 🔥 Mac and Kendrick duo is back like it's 2021 all over again, great play. Boom Sauce!

Bourne managed to catch three passes for 32 yards and averaged 10.7 yards per catch against the Saints. He became one of eight receiving options to grab a reception from Jones.

The duo helped elevate the 49ers to 344 total yards inside the Superdome. And now has the 49ers staring at a 3-0 start as they return to Levi's Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.