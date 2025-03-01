The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a very disappointing season where they failed to make the playoffs. While injuries certainly played a part, the Niners simply didn't play well enough.

Deebo Samuel had a down year and has since requested a trade. There's another key weapon for the 49ers also generating trade interest — wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Via Dianna Russini of The Athletic:

“As the 49ers continue to navigate a looming Brock Purdy extension and an aging roster, I’m told teams have expressed interest in trading for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.”

Aiyuk of course was involved in trade rumors last offseason as contract talks with the 49ers hit a standstill. He finally inked a new deal worth $120 million across four years but only played in seven games prior to tearing both his ACL and MCL. San Francisco's priority at the moment is certainly extending Brock Purdy, but he obviously needs weapons around him.

Aiyuk continues to recover well from surgery, as GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis:

“I know that anecdotally, he’s doing really well,” Lynch said. “Our trainers who have been with him say he’s doing very well. He’s putting in the work, that’s what you have to do. And like I’ve always said, the real top-end athletes tend to heal at a little faster rate and I think that’s going on with Brandon as well.”

In 2023, Aiyuk was the 49ers' top option, reeling in a team-best 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. There's no question he will be an important piece again when healthy. Considering they did give him a huge extension, it feels unlikely San Francisco actually engage in trade talks and move him.

But, anything is possible in today's NFL. For the time being, however, Purdy's future is the focus for the 49ers front office.