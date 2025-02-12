Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are heading towards separation. This isn't any ordinary NFL rumor dominating the news. Both parties are indeed on the same page regarding a trade request, one longtime Bay Area sports columnist revealed Wednesday.

The news isn't “shocking,” Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard shared on X. The veteran columnist and insider dropped nuggets about the teetering relationship between the wide receiver and franchise.

“This is obviously not shocking news. The relationship hasn't been great for a while — except for Deebo and [Kyle] Shanahan. Production changes everything and Deebo didn't produce in 2024,” Kawakami said. “He's ready for something new. So are the 49ers.”

Samuel already is a red-hot name for multiple teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers are one potential suitor. But the AFC East is another possibility for Samuel — with the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills two potentially strong suitors.

This isn't the first time Samuel and the 49ers got locked in trade rumblings.

Last time Deebo Samuel and 49ers had trade request

Samuel trade chatter first rose in the 2022 offseason. He came off an epic 2021 All-Pro season that ended in the NFC title game. Samuel put himself in a position to earn a mega deal.

Samuel's name, however, then surfaced as a trade candidate ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Contract talks never came into fruition right away after the NFC Championship game, sparking the trade news. The 49ers ultimately signed him ahead of the 2022 training camp.

But is this situation similar to '22 for Samuel and the 49ers? Kawakami provided clarity there.

“Checked around a little on the Deebo Samuel situation — I asked if this is at all similar to 2022, when he asked to be traded, the 49ers looked, but then he came back on a new deal. I'm told, no, this is not similar,” Kawakami said.

Long story short, Kawakami concluded with “Everybody's set for Deebo to be an ex-49er soon.”

Samuel is leaving the 49ers delivering only 51 catches, 670 receiving yards, three touchdown catches and 42 carries for 136 yards and one more touchdown. He only racked up 806 total yards from scrimmage in 2024.

Samuel, though, will intrigue teams off his past versatility and physical running style. There will be offenses looking closely at inserting the 2021 Pro Bowler into their offense.