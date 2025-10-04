Richard Sherman said on his namesake podcast that Brock Purdy will remain the San Francisco 49ers’ No. 1 quarterback but likely won’t play for “at least three or four more weeks,” a timeline that signals the team will avoid rushing the 25-year-old back from a nagging toe injury.

Purdy missed the 49ers’ Thursday night matchup with the Los Angeles Rams after dealing with a turf-toe issue that flared following a heavy workload earlier in the season. He re-aggravated the problem after playing through it, and the club has shifted toward caution in recent days.

Richard Sherman believes Brock Purdy will sit out for at least 3 more weeks to rest his injured toe: “Of course Brock Purdy is still the number one quarterback. Mac Jones understands that. Kyle Shanahan understands that. John Lynch understands that. The outside world needs to… pic.twitter.com/HIup0e9WYD — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 3, 2025

That approach created an immediate opportunity for Mac Jones, who stepped in and managed a hostile environment with the kind of efficiency you want from a bridge quarterback. Jones has publicly acknowledged Purdy’s status as the team’s starter and repeatedly deferred to him when asked about the pecking order.

On his podcast, Sherman said there is “gonna be no QB controversy,” and he named coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch as people who understand Purdy remains the top option. The veteran cornerback also suggested the organization learned from previous instances when Purdy returned earlier than ideal and paid a price with lingering irritation.

If Sherman’s estimate proves accurate, the 49ers can use the next three to four weeks to give Purdy structured rehab and to make sure his toe does not linger into the playoffs. San Francisco’s offense relies on timing and rhythm, and even minor physical limitations for a quarterback can throw off those connections.

The team faces a balancing act. Shanahan will want to preserve momentum and keep the offense operating smoothly with Jones at the controls while also protecting a starting quarterback who has delivered at a high level when healthy. Play-calling adjustments, controlled snap counts in practice, and a focus on health over heroics are likely to follow.

For now, Sherman’s message offers clarity: Brock Purdy is still the franchise quarterback, but the 49ers are in no rush to lose him to a premature return. Expect updates after each practice week; the 49ers will keep fans informed as the situation develops and not panic.