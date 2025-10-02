The San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in a massive Thursday Night Football game. Unfortunately, the 49ers will clash with their NFC West rival without Brock Purdy. Mac Jones gets another start as Purdy continues to recover from injury. Despite missing out on their top quarterback, San Francisco added a new backup to the roster, calling up Adrian Martinez.
Martinez, an un-drafted rookie, played for the New York Jets during the postseason. The 49ers added him to their practice squad as an emergency option at quarterback. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan chose to add him to the roster after learning that Purdy will miss the matchup against Los Angeles. The 49ers made the announcement with their latest roster update.
“The San Francisco 49ers today announced the following roster moves,” the team said. “The following player has been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad: QB Adrian Martinez.”
The 49ers enter Thursday's matchup at 3-1 after a dramatic loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. Jones has done well under center in Purdy's absence, but San Francisco has struggled with injuries early in the season. The 49ers will be without Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings on Thursday, stacking the odds against them against the Rams.
On the other side of the matchup, Los Angeles looks to win their second straight after a close win against the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams want to win Thursday night's game and use it to build momentum moving forward. The NFC West may be the NFL's best division so far this year, with the worst team sitting at 2-2, the Arizona Cardinals.
Martinez won't see the field unless Jones suffers a major injury. However, San Francisco has had to get creative with Purdy struggling through his recovery. The 49ers hope that Jones can led them to one more win before their starter returns.