The San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in a massive Thursday Night Football game. Unfortunately, the 49ers will clash with their NFC West rival without Brock Purdy. Mac Jones gets another start as Purdy continues to recover from injury. Despite missing out on their top quarterback, San Francisco added a new backup to the roster, calling up Adrian Martinez.

Martinez, an un-drafted rookie, played for the New York Jets during the postseason. The 49ers added him to their practice squad as an emergency option at quarterback. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan chose to add him to the roster after learning that Purdy will miss the matchup against Los Angeles. The 49ers made the announcement with their latest roster update.