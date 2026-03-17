The Seattle Seahawks' defense carried them to a Super Bowl LX title, making it unsurprising that they might focus on that side of the ball in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Seahawks' recent free-agent losses have them in line to potentially select Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood at the end of the first round, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

As stout as Seattle's secondary was in 2025, it has a big hole to fill with starter Riq Woolen signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Kiper wants the defending champions to fill that void with Hood, who would be the second Tennessee cornerback to go in the first round.

“Twenty picks after Jermod McCoy came off the board, another Tennessee corner closes out Round 1 of this mock draft,” Kiper wrote. “Hood fits perfectly with the Mike Macdonald defense as a cornerback with length and decent speed, and while he had only one interception in 2025, he broke up 10 passes. The defending Super Bowl champs returned Josh Jobe and brought in Noah Ighbinoghene, but Riq Woolen is off to the Eagles. Hood could get significant reps on the outside in Year 1.”

Article Continues Below

While losing Woolen, a former Pro Bowler, hurts on paper, he was clearly on his way out after failing to fit into Mike Macdonald's system. The Seahawks still have star cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Nick Emmanwori, who spent most of his rookie season as the team's primary slot defender.

The well-traveled Hood had stops at Auburn and Colorado before wrapping up his college football career with Tennessee in 2025. A preseason injury to star cornerback Jermod McCoy allowed him to enjoy a career year in Knoxville and join his teammate as a premier 2026 NFL Draft prospect.