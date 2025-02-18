Should the Seattle Seahawks trade standout wide receiver D.K. Metcalf? Could it help the team plug holes that can’t be filled in free agency? Those questions linger, but here are two sneaky-good free agents the Seahawks need to sign.

Coming off a 10-7 season where the playoffs didn’t materialize, the Seahawks seem to have a decent roster heading into 2025. The problem for the team getting over the top lies in the trenches on both sides of the football.

Mike Macdonald said he believes the Seahawks can make important strides in the offseason, according to seahawks.com.

“This is an opportunity to become the team we want to be.”

But at over $11.3 million over the cap, the Seahawks need to be creative.

Vikings OT Cam Robinson could be in play for Seahawks

Forget adding offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. Too expensive. The same applies to defensive tackles Milton Williams and Osa Odighizuwa.

But the Seahawks might be able to finagle a way to get Robinson. He’s ranked at No. 17 for Pro Football Focus. He won’t be cheap, but he could be a great addition.

“Robinson was part of a Jaguars team that had a dismal start to 2024,” PFF wrote. “But individually, he was a reliable option at left tackle before being acquired by the Vikings at the trade deadline. His 95.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating this regular season was the worst mark of his career. But if anything, that's a testament to his play over the past four years.”

Robinson would fit nicely in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s plan to build a stronger infrastructure around quarterback Geno Smith, according to seahawks.com.

“Excited for (Kubiak) to work with our players,” Macdonald said. “As a coach, just the scheme expertise, this guy has been around the game for a long time. And well-documented with his family and have so much respect for his brothers and for his father, Gary (Kubiak). I worked with him in 2014.

“But the passion for the game, the scheme expertise, the track record with the quarterback. Guys have played at a really high level every stop that he's been. The evolution of the scheme, too. And being able to fit it to your personnel, Klint has a really great vision for where he wants our offense to go. It was very clear with that with the personnel we have on our roster. We'll talk about it as we go here, but I definitely believe that aligns with how we want to rock.”

Klint Kubiak wants offensive line to have options

Kubiak said he brings a multiple approach to the line of scrimmage, a scheme suited well for a player like Robinson.

“I think the number one thing is that you better have more than one way to win,” Kubiak said. “We're going to have an identity. We want to be smart, we want to be tough, we want be physical. Those are three critical attributes. But it's important that we can run the football, that we're a successful throwing team.

“We've got to have all of our guys contribute on special teams. And we have to communicate that to the offense how important it is to win as a team. There's not one way to do it. So, here going from April to June, we better get rocking on the fundamentals so that we can win multiple ways come the fall.”

Seahawks could double dip with T Tyron Smith

Robinson has flexibility on the line, so bringing in Tyron Smith and shifting Robinson to the right side makes sense. Smith won’t cost a huge amount. He will likely sign a one-year deal. That works alongside Robinson, too.

Smith could provide enough stability to make the entire line work. He still has gas in the tank, according to pff.com.

“Given Smith's age, teams may not want to commit to him long term,” PFF wrote. “But he remains a solid option at left tackle. His 73.7 PFF overall grade before his injury ranked 21st among all tackles, making him a worthwhile short-term investment for teams seeking offensive line stability.”

Injuries are a question mark for Smith. He played in only 40 games over the last five seasons. But that also makes him affordable for a team in a cap crunch. He can certainly help the Seahawks run game get back on track.

“I feel like (the run game) is important,” Kubiak said. “Because if you drop back 50 times in the game, it's tough. You've got to be a balanced team. I think balance is important. Sometimes you've got to drop back 50 times to win the game, and sometimes you've got to run it 50 times. But when it all comes through, we want to be balanced, and we want to be able to win multiple ways.”