For nearly 10 years, Tyler Lockett has been one of the NFL’s most reliable and underrated wide receivers. He has delivered consistency, deep-threat capability, and veteran leadership to the Seattle Seahawks. However, as the team pivots toward a younger, more cost-efficient strategy, Lockett now finds himself on the open market following his release. Lockett's exceptional route-running, dependable hands, and high football IQ still make him a valuable asset for teams looking to strengthen their receiving corps. As he navigates free agency, several teams should be eager to add his experience and skillset to their roster.

Lockett’s 2024 Season in Seattle: A Quietly Productive Year

“I really enjoyed being in Seattle!” Lockett recently shared. “I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12's really make this place meaningful! Although my time on the Seahawks may have run its course, I'm thankful for everything!! God gets all the glory forever!!!!”

Recall that Lockett arrived in Seattle as a third-round selection from Kansas State. He made an immediate impact in his rookie season. He hauled in 51 receptions for 664 yards and six touchdowns. Additionally, he earned All-Pro honors as a return specialist. He amassed 1,231 combined punt and kick return yards while scoring one touchdown on both a punt return and a kick return.

As he departs Seattle, Lockett leaves behind an impressive legacy. He ranks as the franchise’s second all-time leading receiver. His career totals include 661 receptions, 8,594 yards, and 61 touchdowns. He is second only to the legendary Steve Largent in all three categories.

Here we'll try to identify the best Tyler Lockett landing spots after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

A move to the Raiders could be a strong fit for both sides. Las Vegas needs to add depth and quality to its wide receiver room, as Jakobi Meyers remains the only significant threat outside of Davante Adams. Bringing in Lockett would provide an immediate veteran presence, a dependable pass-catching option, and leadership for the group. Additionally, he would reunite with Pete Carroll. That makes for a seamless transition into a familiar system.

Lockett's ability to operate both in the slot and on the outside would add versatility to the offense. His veteran experience would be invaluable for a team still searching for long-term stability at quarterback. Whether Las Vegas sticks with Aidan O’Connell or brings in a veteran signal-caller, Lockett would provide a much-needed security blanket.

Another logical landing spot for Lockett is Pittsburgh. The Steelers are in need of a solid No. 2 receiver to complement George Pickens. Not many available options fit the bill better than the former Seahawks standout. Together, Lockett and Pickens would form a formidable 1-2 punch for whoever lines up under center next season. Remember that no other current Steelers receiver has demonstrated the ability to consistently produce at a high level.

Lockett’s precise route-running and knack for finding soft spots in coverage would make him an ideal complement to Pickens’ big-play ability. The Steelers’ quarterback situation remains in flux, of course. No matter who ends up starting, having a seasoned target like Lockett would be a major boost.

The Dallas Cowboys could also be a serious contender for Lockett’s services. They are looking to strengthen their wide receiver depth. CeeDee Lamb is the undisputed focal point of the Cowboys' passing attack. However, adding Lockett would take some of the pressure off both Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. With Prescott recently restructuring his contract, Dallas should have some flexibility to make a move.

Note that the pressure is mounting on head coach Mike McCarthy and Prescott to deliver postseason success. Securing a proven veteran weapon like Lockett could be a game-changer. He would bring much-needed reliability to the offense. His experience, football IQ, and ability to quickly build chemistry would allow him to fit seamlessly into Dallas’ system. Moreover, Lockett would thrive in an offense that frequently spreads defenses out. This would create opportunities for him to exploit mismatches and deliver in clutch situations.

Looking Ahead

Tyler Lockett’s next move will be crucial, not just for his career but for any team looking to add a proven playmaker with experience and leadership. Though he may no longer be in his prime, his route-running expertise, reliable hands, and ability to step up in key moments make him an appealing target for multiple teams. The Raiders, Steelers, and Cowboys each present compelling opportunities where Lockett could make an immediate impact, whether it's adding veteran stability, complementing an existing star, or contributing to a playoff-caliber offense. As the offseason progresses, it won’t be surprising to see Lockett land with a contender looking to take their receiving corps to the next level. Whichever team secures his services will gain not only a dynamic player but also a respected locker-room presence who knows how to win.