One of the bigger stories within the NFL rumor mill involves former Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. Ever since Kupp announced that the Rams were planning to trade him, nearly every team has made an appearance as the most likely group to land the former third-rounder. Though they would've liked to find a trade partner for the former Super Bowl MVP, a deal never materialized, and the Rams were forced to release Kupp. Although it's partially up to Kupp on where he lands next, the Seattle Seahawks are firmly in the mix, per Jeremy Fowler on X.

“Seahawks have been firmly in the mix for Cooper Kupp as teams await his free agency plans, sources told Brady Henderson and me,” Fowler wrote. “Seattle has attempted to sell Kupp on a vision for his next NFL chapter, and Kupp has been in touch with members of the organization.”

Now, this would be quite a move for the Seahawks, if they decide they want to bring in Kupp.

Given that both the Rams and the Seahawks are in the NFC West, Kupp is quite familiar with Seattle. Even though they've traded away Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and dealt DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seahawks could be in an okay spot in 2025 with Kupp running routes for them.

With Sam Darnold joining the Seahawks after a heroic 2024 campaign, he'll need targets besides Jaxon Smith-Ngijba, who's had quite the online reaction to losing his two receiver teammates.

Looking at Seattle's cap space situation, the Seahawks are in the top three of the NFL, making a Kupp signing completely within their capabilities.

After their offseason moves, Seattle has just over $61 million to spend in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Now, Kupp's market value, per Spotrac, is projecting his next contract to be a two-year, $21.99 million deal.

So — if the Seahawks are as interested in Cooper Kupp as the NFL rumor mill says they are — their offense could look entirely different from 2024 to 2025.