The Seattle Seahawks stunned the NFL world when they traded Geno Smith on Friday. They sent him to the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with their former coach Pete Carroll. Now, they have a quarterback vacancy to fill with just days before free agency begins. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Sunday that the Seahawks are interested in veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“The Seahawks are expected to talk with Aaron Rodgers about their QB vacancy, per source,” Russini reported. “Rodgers is free to meet with interested teams as the QB carousel continues to spin on the eve of free agency.”

Rodgers spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets with brutal results. He spent all but four snaps of 2023 injured and the Jets missed the playoffs again in 2024. When new coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey came to town, they moved on from the veteran.

The Seahawks fell short of the playoffs in Mike Macdonald's first year at the helm. But their defense, which Macdonald oversees, took big steps forward at the end of the season. Now, it is their offense that is undergoing massive renovations. Smith is gone, as is longtime slot receiver Tyler Lockett. DK Metcalf has asked for a trade, which could net a massive return.

Would Rodgers coming to the Seahawks help keep Metcalf? His issues have been about money, which won't be helped by paying Rodgers. But he might want the chance to play with the future Hall of Famer. If it helps keep Metcalf around, they should make the move and draft the quarterback of the future.

The Seahawks could also sign Sam Darnold or Justin Fields in free agency. Russell Wilson is available as well, but a reunion there seems unlikely. Is Rodgers enough to get them to the playoffs?