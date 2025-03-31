After an up-and-down 2024 campaign that ended short of a playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks entered the 2025 offseason with a clear objective. They need to strengthen the roster and make a serious push in a highly competitive NFC. Free agency has now concluded, and while Seattle made some noteworthy additions, one major concern still looms large—the offensive line. They still need to solidify their future and maximize their potential. As such, the Seahawks must make a decisive move: trade up in the draft to acquire LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.

The Seahawks’ 2025 Free Agency

Seahawks fans have every reason to feel uneasy about how the offseason has unfolded so far. Sure, the team made a switch at quarterback, moving on from Geno Smith in favor of Sam Darnold. Right now, the jury is still out on whether this move represents a true upgrade. Statistically, Darnold edged out Smith in QB+ rankings last season. He placed 12th compared to Smith’s 15th. However, Darnold also carries more volatility. That could be concerning. At the same time, he offers a higher upside—provided the Seahawks surround him with the right supporting cast.

The challenge for Seattle is that they parted ways with both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The Seahawks replaced them with veteran Cooper Kupp alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Yes, Smith-Njigba is undeniably talented. That said, expecting him to step into a true No. 1 role is a significant leap. Meanwhile, Kupp’s injury history and overlap in skill set with Smith-Njigba raise questions about the effectiveness of this pairing.

Defensively, the Seahawks made efforts to retain core contributors. They brought back Ernest Jones IV and Jarran Reed. However, their decision to sign Demarcus Lawrence to a three-year, $14 million per season contract has drawn some scrutiny. At 33 years old, Lawrence is more suited for a rotational pass-rusher role rather than being the dominant force he once was. And yet, Seattle is paying him as if he’s still in his prime. This move underscores the need for a game-changing acquisition to solidify their roster.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect trade that the Seattle Seahawks must complete after the 2025 NFL free agency frenzy.

The Ideal Trade

The Seahawks can stand pat and hope their makeshift offensive line holds together. Altenatively, they can take an assertive approach to address the issue head-on. The smartest move? Trading up in the 2025 NFL Draft to secure LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.

Seattle’s need for significant upgrades along the offensive line is no secret. To kickstart that process, the Seahawks must make a bold move. In this scenario, they leapfrog the Chicago Bears to land Campbell at the No. 10 pick. His arival would immediately bolster the guard position while also possessing the long-term potential to slide into a tackle role.

To acquire Campbell, the Seahawks will need to trade into the top 10. Their current draft slot—expected to be in the mid-to-late first round—won’t be high enough to secure him. A deal could involve packaging their first-round pick along with a second-rounder and possibly a future selection. Yes, the price is absolutely steep. However, it’s an investment worth making. Ensuring Darnold has proper protection should be the franchise’s top priority. Campbell has the talent to turn Seattle’s offensive line from a glaring weakness into a formidable strength.

Why This Trade Makes Sense for Seattle

Seattle’s offensive struggles in recent seasons have stemmed largely from inconsistent line play. Sure, the team has invested draft capital in the position, but it has yet to develop a cohesive and dominant unit. Again, the Seahawks must provide their quarterback with a clean pocket. Darnold has shown flashes of solid play when given time. However, he struggles significantly under duress. Geno Smith faced similar issues in 2024.

Beyond Darnold, this move is a long-term investment. Even if the Seahawks decide to move on from him after 2025, the foundation of a strong offense begins with a reliable line. The NFL’s top offenses have consistently prioritized elite offensive line play. Seattle must follow that blueprint.

Additionally, trading up for Campbell would align with the Seahawks’ recent draft strategy. General manager John Schneider has demonstrated a willingness to be aggressive when pursuing impact players. Moving up for Campbell would be a continuation of that approach. He would ensure the team does not waste another season waiting for internal development that may never materialize.

Final Thoughts

The Seahawks have the pieces to compete in 2025, but without a reliable offensive line, their ceiling remains limited. While free agency provided some reinforcements, the team's failure to solidify the trenches remains a glaring weakness. Trading up for Will Campbell would not only address their biggest need but also send a message that Seattle is serious about contending. The cost will be high, but the potential reward—transforming the offensive line into a true strength—far outweighs the price. If the Seahawks want to maximize Darnold’s potential and build a foundation for future success, making this trade is not just an option—it’s a necessity.