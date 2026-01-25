The Seahawks have made critical roster moves ahead of their high-stakes NFC Championship clash with the Los Angeles Rams. To bolster a backfield thinned by injury, the team promoted Cam Akers and Velus Jones from the practice squad. This decision follows the devastating news that Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during Seattle's dominant divisional win over San Francisco.

Charbonnet had been a pillar of the offense, serving as a dangerous red-zone threat with 12 touchdowns this season while supporting lead back Kenneth Walker III. His absence places extra pressure on a ground game that head coach Mike Macdonald has used effectively to support first-year Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Seahawks also have questions at running back. With Zach Charbonnet out due to a torn ACL, Kenneth Walker III will now become their workhorse running back, according to a report from ESPN.

Both Cam Akers and George Holani are expected to be used in backup roles, a source told ESPN, with some packages for each player.

Akers, who recently spent time with the Vikings and Texans, is anticipated to fill the short-yardage void left by Charbonnet, while Walker carries the primary load after a prolific regular season featuring over 1,000 rushing yards.

In more positive news for the Seahawks' offensive unit, both quarterback Sam Darnold and star left tackle Charles Cross have been officially cleared for the upcoming game. Darnold has been managing an oblique issue, while Cross successfully returned from a foot injury that sidelined him for several weeks.

Defeating a division foe for the third time in a single season is a daunting task, especially with the Super Bowl on the line. The Seahawks will need to rely on Walker’s endurance and the quick integration of their practice squad elevations to maintain the offensive balance that defined their success this year.

As they head into Sunday night, the focus remains on protecting Darnold and finding ways to replicate Charbonnet’s red-zone efficiency through a committee approach.