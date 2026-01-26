The Seattle Seahawks have punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. In the process, their defensive coordinator has now made NFL history.

Aden Durde is the first British coordinator who will coach during the Super Bowl. After beating the Rams, Durde was overflowing with excitement, via Bridget Condon of the NFL Network.

“It's crazy. Things were going right, things were going wrong. We just had to keep going, it was a crazy game,” Durde said. “Seeing what these guys put in and get out of it, you set a goal and you achieve it.”

After serving as the Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach for three seasons, the Seahawks hired Durde as their offensive coordinator heading into 2024. While head coach Mike Macdonald may have the loudest voice defensively, Durde has still played a massive role in Seattle's uprising.

During the 2024 season, the Seahawks ranked 14th in total offense, allowing 332.7 yards per game. Come the 2025 campaign though, Seattle hit a completely different gear. They entered the postseason ranked sixth in total defense, allowing 285.6 yards per game.

Their prowess was on full display in the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks held their opponents to just six points and forced three turnovers. While the Seahawks struggled to contain Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, they at least earned the win and now have a blueprint of what needs to be fixed.

Durde will play a major part in helping Seattle get to the Super Bowl. A win would only add to the history the defensive coordinator is making.