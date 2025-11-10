The Seattle Seahawks overwhelmed the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, scoring a 44-22 victory at Lumen Field. It's the first time since 2015 that Seattle has achieved back-to-back 20-plus point wins, following last week’s 38-14 blowout of the Washington Commanders, per ESPN Research via Brady Henderson.

Sunday's win was the Seahawks' ninth straight win over Arizona. On their opening drive, quarterback Sam Darnold connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 43-yard touchdown, giving the Seahawks an early 7-0 lead. Smith-Njigba’s 93 receiving yards pushed him past the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

While Smith-Njigba set the tone, the first half belonged to Seattle’s defensive stars. Linebackers Tyrice Knight and DeMarcus Lawrence combined for two forced fumbles, each recovered for touchdowns by Lawrence. The performance made Lawrence only the fourth player in NFL history to return two fumbles for scores in a single game, while also scoring the first touchdown of his career as a Seahawk. Rookie running back George Holani added his first NFL rushing touchdown sandwiched between Lawrence’s scores, putting Seattle up 21-0 in a blistering start.

The Seahawks sustained their offensive onslaught with a Cooper Kupp reception that set up a Zach Charbonnet six-yard touchdown run, pushing the lead to 35-0 by the end of the first half. Seattle’s rushing attack thrived, totaling a season-high 198 yards, with Charbonnet contributing 83, Kenneth Walker III 67, Holani 31, and Rashid Shaheed 20. Even with three turnovers by Darnold, including two fumbles and an interception, the Seahawks' balanced attack ensured the game was never in jeopardy.

The Cardinals managed to score late in the first half with a Greg Dortch rushing touchdown and added a pair of scores in the second half, including a Trey McBride touchdown and a Marvin Harrison Jr. score, but Seattle had already shifted to clock-management mode. Jason Myers’ field goals in the second half stretched the lead.

The Seahawks' defense matched the offense’s intensity. Despite being undermanned, they sacked Jacoby Brissett five times, forced multiple turnovers, and limited the Arizona running game outside of one garbage-time 54-yard carry by Emari Demercado. Defensive heroics at the goal line, including stops at the one-yard line in both the first and third quarters, prevented any potential comeback.

The win improved Seattle to 7-2 on the season, allowing them to maintain their hold at the top of the NFC West via a head-to-head tiebreaker over the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams, who they will face in a Week 11 clash in Inglewood.