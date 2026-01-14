The Seattle Seahawks’ biggest postseason challenge might not be drawn up on a whiteboard. Instead, it might be fought in the NFL’s interview circuit. With the Seahawks sitting as the NFC’s No. 1 seed and preparing for a Divisional Round clash with the San Francisco 49ers, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s rising head-coaching buzz has become an uncomfortable subplot.

In the middle of it, Seattle guard Grey Zabel made something very clear. In a half-joking yet fully serious way, he said that he wants to keep the operation intact.

Asked about Kubiak drawing head-coaching interest, Zabel leaned into humor first: “Klint is the worst coach ever. Don’t hire him.”

Then he pivoted to what mattered, calling Kubiak an “unbelievable leader” and praising a football IQ that’s “through the roof.”

It was the kind of endorsement that reads like a locker-room plea more than a soundbite.

In his first season as offensive coordinator, Kubiak orchestrated one of the NFL’s most efficient attacks. Seattle ranked third in scoring and eighth in total offense. They thrived off a balanced zone-run scheme and devastating play-action concepts. Kubiak’s ability to maximize personnel, especially QB Sam Darnold and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, has made him a top head-coaching target. Whether Seattle can keep him may define the Seahawks’ continuity heading into 2026.

That’s the tension for contenders: success turns staffers into targets. For a team with championship expectations, continuity isn’t a luxury but oxygen.

Seattle still has a season to chase, and the 49ers are next. These Zabel quotes, though, underline a truth every No. 1 seed knows: the playoffs don’t wait, and neither do the poachers.