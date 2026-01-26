Division rivalries are always spicier than most games in the NFL. Most teams have a bitter history against other teams in their division. The NFC West isn't often thought of as a team with fierce rivalries, but it's always been there. A recent story from one of the games between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams shows exactly that.

The Seahawks and Rams' last battle in the regular season was a heart-stopper. Seattle rallied from 16 points down to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. It was a crucial game that gave Seattle the opportunity to snatch the first seed in the NFC. Apparently, one of the inciting factors in the Seahawks' comeback was a near-altercation between the coaches at halftime.

Just before halftime, Seahawks WR and former Rams WR Cooper Kupp lost a crucial fumble that would have given his team a smaller margin at halftime. That fumble, according to a report from The Athletic, sparked an altercation between Seattle assistant Chris Partridge and Rams' assistant coaches.

Article Continues Below

“The witnesses said several Rams assistants were discussing the fumble in question as they neared the elevator,” Michael Silver reported. “One offensive coach asked which Seattle player had been responsible, and when another replied that it was Kupp, the coach snickered as though he expected the answer. They drew the ire of Seahawks outside linebackers coach Chris Partridge, whose enraged response caused Rams defensive pass rush coordinator Drew Wilkins to yell back at him. Partridge, witnesses said, had to be held back by other Seahawks coaches in the packed elevator, averting a possible skirmish.”

The Seahawks had the last laugh at the end of the season. Seattle once again faced the Rams in the playoffs, this time in the NFC Championship Game. Unlike their last regular-season meeting, the game was a fairly close battle until the third quarter, when Seattle pulled away thanks to a muffed punt return by Los Angeles. The Seahawks held on to their lead until the end of the game, securing a spot in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.