The Seattle Seahawks made the tough decision to move on from DK Metcalf this offseason, a staple of the organization and offense for six seasons, and the wide receiver took to Instagram to thank the organization and fanbase after the trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Thank you for taking a kid from Mississippi and making him feel at home in the Pacific Northwest,” DK Metcalf wrote. “From the city to the organization to the 12s— you've been more than just a fanbase. You've been family. You've given me so much, including the chance to play the game I love alongside some incredible men who will forever be my brothers.”

Metcalf went on to thank his Seahawks teammates and the staff from his time. The team has chanced a lot this offseason, and the Seahawks are moving in a new direction, with Metcalf being one of many departures, as Geno Smith and Tyler Locket leaving also headline the moves.

“To my teammates— you've pushed me, believed in me, and let me be me both on and off the field,” Metcalf wrote. “To the staff— the ones behind the scenes who make this place run, y'all are the real MVPs. You made every day special, I can't thank you enough.”

Lastly, Metcalf thanked the Seahawks fans for the support they gave him over his career, coming into the organization in 2019.

“And to the 12s… man, y'all are different. The energy, the passion, the love— I felt it every single time I stepped on that field. Words can't express how much I appreciate the way you embraced me from day one. It's never easy to say goodbye, and leaving this city that took a chance on me 6 years ago is tough. But this isn't the end— it's just the next chapter. No matter where I go, I'll always carry the 206 with me. Much love always.”

Metcalf ends his Seahawks career with 6,324 receiving yards, good for sixth in Seahawks franchise history. He will look to make a similar mark with the Steelers moving forward.