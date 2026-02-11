The Seattle Seahawks made easy work of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, and now they're champions. Super Bowl parades are always the best because you get the raw and unfiltered version of players during this moment, which makes for great content. This year, that player was Ernest Jones IV, who delivered a speech for the city of Seattle and his teammates.

Respectfully, he shouted out the front office and the coaches for everything they did to build this team to where it is now. He also mentioned how the defense is the best in the world.

After that, things got unhinged, but anything goes on parade day.

“Quite frankly, if you got anything to say about my quarterback, you got anything to say about my defense, you got anything to say about my O-Line, and you got anything to say about the city of Seattle, I got two words for you: F— YOU!” Jones said.

"[If] you got anything to say about the city of Seattle, I got two words for you: F*CK YOU!" Ernest Jones is HYPED at the Seahawks' Super Bowl parade 🤣

pic.twitter.com/KfBt8eZYA7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2026

Article Continues Below

Everything behind him was excited about the speech, including the fans that he was talking to.

It was a complete effort by the Seahawks to become champions, but their defense was definitely one of the best in the league. The defensive line was disruptive all season, and the secondary made a name for itself as well.

It may have been a surprise for many to see the Seahawks have so much success this season, but head coach Mike Macdonald had his group prepared every week. Sam Darnold and the offense were putting up big numbers, and on any given week, it could've been the run or pass game leading the way.

The good news is that it shouldn't be much turnover in the offseason for the Seahawks, and they'll most likely be bringing back most of the same group that helped them make this special run.