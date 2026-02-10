Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV addressed a brief but pointed social media exchange involving Puka Nacua following Seattle’s 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday in San Francisco.

Jones, a former teammate of Nacua with the Los Angeles Rams, spoke on The Rich Eisen Show about why he responded publicly after Nacua posted a short message on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory.

“It was crazy to me. One thing about me, and I’m going to stand on this. Don’t say nothing about my teammates, nothing. And then you talk about my quarterback. I’m not going for it,” Jones said. “So I get on my phone and people are texting me, telling me congratulations. And this pops up, and I’m the ultimate teammate. Don’t say nothing about my guys like I said. So of course I had to respond to an old teammate of mine.”

Nacua’s post read “sam darnold” followed by a laughing emoji, a comment that drew immediate attention given Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold’s role in the Seahawks’ postseason run. Jones responded shortly afterward with a direct message aimed at Nacua.

“Ain’t you at home. Goofy a**,” Jones wrote.

Nacua's post lacked context, but it appears based on the time stamp it was merely in respond to Darnold not allowing a Patriots defender to help him up near the end of the game.

ok we owe puka an apology he was laughing at sam darnold refusing a lift up from the patriots not darnold winning this game https://t.co/U4Zmc2WZZC pic.twitter.com/fFikYdvit2 — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) February 9, 2026

Jones’ comments came after a season in which he played a central role in Seattle’s defense during his first full year with the franchise. The 26-year-old appeared in 15 regular-season games and led the team with 126 total tackles, including 60 solo stops. He added 66 assisted tackles, recorded a career-high five interceptions for 150 yards and a touchdown, defended seven passes, and registered eight stuffs for seven yards.

Seahawks’ Ernest Jones IV closes Super Bowl run amid Puka Nacua exchange

His production continued into the postseason. Across three playoff games, Jones totaled 25 tackles, including 20 solo, forced a fumble, and added an interception, along with a pass defended and a tackle for loss.

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Jones previously won a title with the Rams before adding a second Lombardi Trophy with Seattle this season. Seattle’s path to the Super Bowl included a dramatic 31-27 win over Los Angeles in the NFC Championship Game, a matchup that added another layer to Jones’ exchange with his former team’s star receiver.

Jones emphasized that his reaction stemmed from loyalty rather than lingering rivalry. His remarks underscored the defensive leader’s mindset as Seattle transitions into the offseason as Super Bowl champions, having navigated both on-field challenges and off-field noise during a title run that culminated with a convincing victory over New England.