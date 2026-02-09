The Seattle Seahawks just finished climbing the mountain, taking down the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, and the celebrations are already spilling over into some elite social media pettiness. While the Seahawks are busy hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, linebacker Ernest Jones IV is making sure the division rivals stay in their place.

The drama started during the big game when Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua took to X, formerly Twitter, to poke fun at Seattle’s quarterback. Nacua posted “Sam Darnold” accompanied by a laughing emoji, seemingly taking a dig at Sam Darnold's performance while the game was still a defensive struggle.

Ernest Jones, who was arguably the heart of the Seahawks' defense all season, didn't let the disrespect slide. After the clock hit zero and the confetti started falling at Levi's Stadium, Jones delivered a knockout blow to Nacua’s timeline.

“Ain’t you at home. Goofy ass,” Jones fired back.

It was a savage reminder that while Nacua was watching from his couch, Jones and the Seahawks were making history. Jones has plenty of reason to be confident; he led Seattle with 126 tackles during the regular season and was a fundamental piece of the “Dark Side” defense that tormented Drake Maye all night. The Seahawks' defense racked up seven sacks and two interceptions, completely neutralizing a New England offense that had been red-hot entering the postseason.

The exchange adds another spicy chapter to the Seahawks-Rams rivalry. Seattle secured their second championship in franchise history on Sunday, fueled by a historic postseason run where they did not commit a single turnover. With a ring now on his finger and the ultimate “scoreboard” advantage, Jones clearly isn't in the mood for outside noise, especially from a rival who was eliminated.