In an impressive performance, the Seattle Seahawks steamrolled the Patriots. And they got an MVP effort from Kenneth Walker III. But it’s time to look forward already. And here are the Seahawks' top three NFL Draft targets after crushing the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Walker rushed for 135 yards on a workhorse 27 carries and joined a dominant defense in a 29-13 walk-in-the-park victory.

But if the Seahawks want to run it back, as teams say these days, they will need to re-sign a few of their own free agents. Also, head coach Mike Macdonald needs to add a little new free-agent blood. Of course, the team also needs a good draft.

Seahawks should target CB Brandon Cisse

The Seahawks will likely lose free agents in the secondary. So this is a necessary refill. And it makes sense to fortify a defense that provides the main path to this Super Bowl victory.

And several pundits like the South Carolina product in Round 1, including ESPN.

“Like most Super Bowl teams, Seattle doesn't have many glaring holes,” Melissa skipper wrote. “Perhaps Clemson's T.J. Parker could boost the pass rush? Not a bad option. But I'm instead looking at ways to fill the Riq Woolen/Josh Jobe CB2 spot opposite Devon Witherspoon. Woolen was a trade candidate during the season, and he and Jobe could be gone via free agency this offseason.”

It’s not a slam-dunk pick. Cisse has the skills, but needs polishing, according to NFL.com.

“Teams will be willing to take a chance on Cisse’s explosive athleticism and upside,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “But a refinement runway might be needed to smooth some of the rougher edges. He’s scheme-versatile in coverage and is an A-rated run supporter. Work ethic and athletic testing will work in his favor.

“However, a lack of instincts and break anticipation could cost him in coverage against quality route runners. His press will become a more effective weapon with technical work. And his route recognition should improve with more reps. Cisse’s traits and competitiveness are clear selling points. But a lack of on-ball production and coverage consistency create a more volatile floor.”

Seahawks might chase DL Kayden McDonald

This would also be a first-round addition to that incredible Seahawks defense. It’s not so much a need fill, but a depth add that would make this team even scarier, according to bleacherreport.com.

“The selling point for (Ohio State’s) McDonald is obvious: He's a big dude (6'3″, 326 lbs), who is powerful and displays impressive movement skills for his size,” Matt Holder said. “The Buckeye's technique and pass-rush arsenal need development, but he should be able to contribute as a run defender from Day 1 in the NFL.”

There’s strength in his game, and that adds to the fun, according to NFL.com.

A talented run defender, McDonald plays with natural leverage and rattles pads with his initial contact,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s quick to locate ball-carriers, play off of blocks, and rally to the action. His technique is a bit underdeveloped, and he’s not a natural drain-clogger against double teams, but he still managed an unusually high tackle rate as an interior defender.

“Quicker hand strikes should allow for more efficient reps and earlier wins at the point. He offers limited rush value, so his money will be made by giving grief to centers and guards as an even-front nose tackle with starting potential.”

Round 2 might bring the Seahawks a guard

There are too many variables to accurately predict what the Seahawks would do in Round 2. At the forefront is the likelihood that they will trade back from their first-round pick. And they would have a higher pick in Round 2 than No. 64 overall.

But we’ll play the stand-pat game and say they look at Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis. Zierlein likes him as an eventual plus starter, according to NFL.com.

“Bisontis is a tough, well-schooled guard,” Zierlein wrote. “He lacks ideal length, but he brings heavy hands, good footwork, and plus core strength to the table. (Also,) he plays with ideal strain and stickiness to sustain blocks. He has plenty of nasty when he needs it, too. He’s consistent as a move/zone blocker and when working downhill. He can be outreached, stacked, and shed when his hands aren’t first, though.

“While he provides poise and good technique as a run blocker, there are slight levels of anxiety/hurry in his pass protection, with his lack of length a contributing factor.”

If the Seahawks can lock down a few key position picks in the 2026 draft, it wouldn't be far-fetched to think about them having a strong shot at winning the whole thing again. However, the draft will be critical because it's always tough to stay on top in the NFL.