Sam Darnold is a Super Bowl champion. That’s a sentence that no one would have expected to hear a year ago, but here we are. The former third overall pick helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots last Sunday. It’s the completion of one of the best redemption stories of all time.

Unfortunately, even the Super Bowl champ isn’t immune to technical gaffes. The Fanatics website has already displayed a bunch of championship memorabilia for Seahawks fans to celebrate their championship. One of the items displayed was a photo of Darnold holding up the Lombardi with what’s supposed to be the quarterback’s signature.

That should have been a cool piece of history for Seahawks fans. A signed image of the castoff quarterback proving his doubters wrong and holding up the Lombardi trophy is a nice thing to own. Except… the signature on Darnold’s picture doesn’t appear to be his, but rather Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

For a measly $450 on Fanatics you can get Sam Darnold to sign Bo Nix's name on a picture of him holding the Lombardi trophy pic.twitter.com/CKOitfLef2 — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) February 9, 2026

The signature on the picture is noticeably different from other memorabilia that the Seahawks quarterback has signed throughout the years. This gaffe drew a lot of ire from fans, who have long voiced their displeasure with Fanatics and their system.

“Fanatics needs to be stopped,” one fan said. Another said, “Fanatics is the worst business of all time,” in response to the post on X. Others tagged a page on X named “End Fanatics”, an account that says “Fighting to #EndFanatics monopoly of garbage overpriced jerseys, cards & team apparel” on their bio.

The Seahawks quarterback still gets the last laugh, though. After signing with Seattle this offseason, there were still doubts about Darnold's ability to lead a team into the postseason. Darnold had a breakout year in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, but his final two games of the season (a Week 18 game for the first seed and their Wild Card round game) ended in disaster.

However, Darnold overcame his demons this postseason. He continued to perform well in the regular season, and then proceeded to play out of his mind once the playoffs came. Known as one of the more turnover-prone quarterbacks in the league, Darnold did not commit a single turnover in their Super Bowl run.