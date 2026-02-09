With the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl run ending in winning the world championship against the New England Patriots on Sunday night, the team now celebrates, though they have a decision to make regarding the offensive side of the ball. As the Seahawks won the Super Bowl, the team now looks for a new offensive coordinator after Klint Kubiak is preparing to be the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, Seattle and head coach Mike Macdonald are “closing in on hiring” someone from within the existing staff. However, there is no name mentioned, with the only information being that it will be an internal hire.

“I’m told Seahawks and coach Mike Macdonald are closing in on hiring from within the team’s current coaching staff to be Seattle’s new offensive coordinator to replace Klint Kubiak,” Bell wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Kubiak is now, as of today, the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.”

While the Seahawks look for a new offensive coordinator to lead quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and others to another Super Bowl run, there are a few names that could be the new offensive coordinator. One person on the staff is quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, who has 13 years of experience.

At any rate, Seattle finishes the season as Super Bowl champions and looks to make it two in a row next season, with the offensive coordinator pick being crucial to continue the consistency from this past season, as it remains to be seen who it'll be.

The Seahawks look to make noise again after last season, where they had a 14-3 record, capturing the NFC West in a tough decision that had them besting the Los Angeles Rams.