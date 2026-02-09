It was an impressive day for Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, even if some silly fans thought a guy who doesn’t tackle or get tackled deserved the MVP award more. Meanwhile, Kurt Warner explained his vote for Walker as the MVP of Super Bowl LX, according to his post on X.

“I got a vote for SB MVP and voted for Walker, here was my reasoning…

The shining star of the game was no doubt the SEA D, so everything in me wanted to vote for a defensive player, but I struggled to find that one who shined brightest!

Hall & Witherspoon were my 2 strongest candidates…

I considered Myers as he did most of the scoring & set a SB record…

But when their O needed a play, it was Walker all night long & 170 total yards is a great game!

So in the end the entire D should have won it, but when looking at individual performances I thought Walker shined brightest!

Right or Wrong, that’s what was going on in my head!”

Good for you, Kurt. Except you mentioned the kicker.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III earned the award

The Patriots simply had no lasting answer for Walker. They stopped him a handful of times. But mostly, he tormented them. And because of the absence of Zach Charbonnet, Walker had a chance to settle into the game and dominate.

Now, let’s focus on that for a second. In the regular season, Walker III carried 221 times and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Charbonnet totaled 184 attempts for his 4.0 average. Clearly, Walker was the more explosive and better running back.

And his Super Bowl performance proves some coaches across the NFL wrong. “Fresh” doesn’t mean better. And it doesn’t even always mean “equal.” Every yard a coach loses to keep a running back “fresh” is one less yard toward the goal of winning.

There’s a rhythm and a determination a running back can build throughout the course of a game. Subbing him out every third or fourth play isn’t always the best answer. The Seahawks called 30 running plays against the Patriots. Walker got 27 of them. And he never looked overmatched or unfresh.