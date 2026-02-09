On Sunday evening, the Seattle Seahawks won their second Super Bowl in franchise history with a comfortable victory over the New England Patriots in Santa Clara. This game was a dominant performance from the Seattle defense, which earned its nickname of “The Dark Side” by shutting down the Patriots' offense until some garbage time stat padding.

It was a relatively quiet game for Sam Darnold and the Seahawks' passing game, although former Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl MVP showed up, leading the team in receiving yards with 61.

After the game, Kupp shared a heartwarming moment with his family after winning his second Super Bowl title.

His Kupp is overflowing right now. ❤️

Kupp was brought in to Seattle to be a veteran presence for the team heading into this season, and that move certainly paid dividends, with the star establishing himself as an elite number two option to Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who led the league in receiving yards this season.

Smith-Njigba had a relatively quiet game in the Super Bowl, thanks in large part to all of the defensive attention that the Patriots were paying him, and at one point had to leave the game to be evaluated for a concussion.

However, the Seahawks were still able to do more than enough to win the game, with running back Kenneth Walker III carrying the running game and ultimately winning the Super Bowl MVP honors.

Still, the story of this game, and season, for Seattle was its defense, which was the best unit in the NFL all year and continued to display that in the playoffs, shutting down an MVP candidate quarterback in Drake Maye and forcing three turnovers on the evening.

Now, Seattle will get ready to party like it's 2014, and looks to have all of the tools necessary in order to keep the good vibes rolling into the 2026 season next year.