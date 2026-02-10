As the Seattle Seahawks basked in the glow of their Super Bowl victory, they enjoyed a little fun at Disneyland. And Mina Kimes grabbed attention after her Disneyland photo with the Super Bowl champs, according to an Instagram post.

Kimes hasn’t been shy about admitting her love for the Seahawks. But she also made a blunder last year about the team’s trade for Sam Darnold.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes didn’t love the Sam Darnold deal

Her assessment came in March of 2025, according to dailymail.co.

“One X user reposted a scathing assessment Kimes made in March 2025, where she slammed the team's decision to trade away quarterback Geno Smith for Sam Darnold,” James Cohen wrote. “At the time, she branded the move ‘terrible' and claimed the ‘chances of upgrading are extremely low,' a take that has aged poorly given Darnold's success in leading the franchise to Super Bowl LX.”

Another post by Sean said, “Your empty words fall on deaf ears. You thought it was a mistake to lose Geno. Must be nice to just be wrong and pretend you said nothing.”

However, Kimes didn’t lie low and pretend the wretched analysis didn’t exist, according to her post on X.

“I did, and have said I was wrong a bunch! (You can search for it on here). Also discussed on my pod a lot. Part of the job is trying to understand why you’re wrong so you can get better, imo.”

Still, even with the big miss on Darnold, Kimes gets to celebrate the Seahawks win anyway.

Now, the question moving forward is whether Darnold can continue his magic carpet ride. He didn't play particularly well in the Super Bowl, hitting on only 19 of 38 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. However, Darnold went the entire postseason without a turnover. Not a pick or a fumble. And that maybe makes the strongest statement for his career moving forward.