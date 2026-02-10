The Seattle Seahawks created a defensive clinic in dismantling the New England Patriots during the Super Bowl. Devon Witherspoon became involved with the blitz-happy attack on display inside Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

The young cornerback himself revealed the blitzing strategy that disrupted a high-powered offense after the game.

“We had a good tell on what they like to do and how they like to play, plus how they liked to attack us,” Witherspoon began via Sirius XM radio's Kirk Morrison. “Our coach put us in the best position to win.”

But here's how Mike Macdonald set up Witherspoon and the defense to wreck havoc.

Devon Witherspoon part of brilliant blitz execution with Seahawks

The emerging star cornerback, who's widely regarded as one of the league's top blitzers, scrutinized the offensive line before making their blitz calls.

“We had a tell on their guards and tackles with how they like to set, and they don't overset on certain rushes,” Witherspoon explained. “They don't fall for certain moves. We got after it today.”

Witherspoon got unleashed during this momentum killer for the Patriots: He crashes into Drake Maye to force the fumble. Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu turned into six points and the proverbial dagger.

Here's how Macdonald's eyes and brain played a role in the blitz strategy on the defensive touchdown: He sends Witherspoon on the side where there's no tight end. Maye's blocking back is also distracted with the oncoming rush between the center and tackle — freeing up Witherspoon to slam into Maye.

Seattle turned to him on 22% of its blitzes according to ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak. He even came unblocked four times — including on that forced fumble. The past top five pick is proof Macdonald trusts his secondary to do more than cover. But to add blitz schemes for the second-year head coach too.

Witherspoon admitted that he felt the defense let up a little bit in allowing two late Patriots touchdowns.

“But we're a group of guys who are going to battle and get after you…and turn the lights out,” Witherspoon said.

The former Illinois CB arrived via the March 2022 Russell Wilson trade. Witherspoon rose as one of the integral reasons why “The Dark Side” hovered over New England.