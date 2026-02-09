The Seattle Seahawks must be on top of the world after winning the Super Bowl. Seattle leaned on their elite defense to crush the Patriots 29-13 on Sunday night. Two important figures for the Seahawks had one magical moment together just after the team won the big game.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold and head coach Mike Macdonald shared a wholesome moment shortly after winning Super Bowl 60.

Love this interaction between Mike Macdonald and Sam Darnold: Darnold: “Thanks for believing in me. … you smell like yellow Gatorade.” Macdonald: “Yeah. You are a Super Bowl champion! Darnold: “You are, too! No one can take that from us.” 💚💙pic.twitter.com/YWFfD04NEu https://t.co/nfboL73UbT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 9, 2026

Darnold and Macdonald met at midfield just after the conclusion of the game. The pair hugged and shared some kinds words together, seemingly coming to grips with the fact that they just won the Super Bowl.

Seattle's quarterback also thanked Macdonald for believing in him despite a rough start to his NFL career.

“Thank you for believing in me,” Darnold said. “…you smell like yellow Gatorade.”

Macdonald was, in fact, bathed in yellow/lime Gatorade on the sideline once victory was in sight.

Macdonald replied “Yeah. You are a Super Bowl champion!”

“You are, too,” Darnold responded. “No one can take that from us.”

Seattle signed Darnold to a three-year contract worth $100.5 million during the 2025 free agency cycle. Macdonald showed plenty of confidence in Darnold, trading away Geno Smith to make room for Darnold as the team's unquestioned starter.

It was great to see the pair succeed right away during the 2025 season, capping the special year with a Lombardi Trophy.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold gave parents heartwarming shoutout after winning the Super Bowl

There's no doubt that Sunday was a special day for Darnold.

Darnold gave his parents a special shoutout during his postgame speech after winning the Super Bowl.

“It's special. I shared a great moment with my parents and my fiancee Katie after the game, and I think that's what kind of got me a little bit. My dad and I don't really cry very often,” Darnold said. “I told my dad and my mom that I'm here because of their belief in me. They believed in me throughout my entire career. I think that's why I was able to believe in myself almost ad nauseam.”

Darnold was widely considered a bust before his incredible 2024 campaign with the Vikings.

Now he is a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks. Nobody can ever take that away from him.