The Seattle Seahawks are on top of the world after winning Super Bowl 60. Seattle road their defense to victory, demolishing New England 29-13 in a game that never felt close. The Seahawks have now won their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history and are already favorites to repeat again next season.

Next up for the Seahawks is an offseason that should be full of changes for the organization.

First, the Seahawks will have to find a replacement for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. He will become the new head coach of the Raiders after an impressive showing during the 2025 season.

Seattle will also have some tough decisions to make about their roster this offseason. The Seahawks enter the offseason with $73.28 million in cap space, which gives them the flexibility to make some moves during NFL free agency.

However, Seattle is set to have several important players hit free agency in March. On offense, that includes Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and speedy wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. On defense, the potential loses include Boye Mafe, Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Josh Jobe.

That leaves the Seahawks with a few massive priorities during free agency. They may look to upgrade their offensive line while also reloading in their defensive secondary.

The Seahawks may also want to re-sign one or two impending free agents if they can agree on the right price.

So which players might Seattle pursue during free agency? And do they have enough cap space to bring in all of their top targets?

Below we will explore three players who the Seahawks should pursue during NFL free agency this spring.

Tyler Linderbaum could make Seattle's offensive line a legitimate strength

The offensive line has been a problem in Seattle for quite some time.

But the Seahawks have made some progress ever since Mike Macdonald took over. Charles Cross is a great left tackle and rookie Grey Zabel is a natural at left guard.

If Seattle added another great offensive lineman, they could turn their o-line into a legitimate strength. There is no better player on the market this offseason than Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum.

Linderbaum turns 26 years old this offseason and has plenty of good football left in him. He is the complete package as a center, offering a blend of strength, finesse, and balance. He's also a three-time Pro Bowler despite only playing four seasons in the NFL.

Players like Linderbaum do not grow on trees. As such, the Seahawks would need to get aggressive if they want to land him.

Linderbaum is projected to command roughly $17.72 million per season on a new contract according to Spotrac. Seattle should have more than enough cap space to sign Linderbaum, but they may need to pay a bit extra if they get into a bidding war.

Ultimately, Seattle's recent Super Bowl victory could make them a more appealing destination than other teams.

Adding Linderbaum would be huge for the future of the Seahawks.

Could C.J. Gardner-Johnson be a fit in Seattle's defense?

The Seahawks should add a handful of new players to their secondary this offseason. One player who looks like an interesting fit to me is C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson has bounced around the NFL over the past few seasons, but he often makes an impact where he lands. He most recently played for the Bears in 2025.

So why is he a fit in Seattle?

Macdonald loves to run “big nickel” sets on defense which use three safeties at the same time. That makes potential losing Coby Bryant to free agency potentially a huge deal for Seattle's defense.

Adding Gardner-Johnson would give the Seahawks a versatile defender who can line up in the slot or play strong safety. One benefit would be allowing Nick Emmanwori to play wherever Macdonald wants him.

Gardner-Johnson is only valued at $2.32 million per season by Spotrac, which makes him a real bargain.

I would love to see him join the team on a modest one-year contract. But I am uncertain if Seattle's will actually show interest in him.

Regardless, the Seahawks must address their secondary during free agency.

The Seahawks need to keep Rashid Shaheed on a long-term contract

Finally, there's Rashid Shaheed.

The Seahawks look like geniuses for acquiring Shaheed from the Saints at the trade deadline. Shaheed immediately became a dangerous vertical receiver and punt/kick returner for the Seahawks.

One of Seattle's advantages over other teams is their strong special teams unit. That includes Shaheed as a returner.

Personally, I think the Seahawks need to do whatever they can to keep Shaheed on the team.

Shaheed has a market value of $14.13 million, which should make his next contract the biggest payday in his professional career. That is an acceptable price for Seattle to pay on a short-term contract. But I don't think they should want to pay much more than that.

One concern is the departure of Klint Kubiak for Las Vegas. He knew Shaheed well from their shared time in New Orleans.

That makes me wonder if Shaheed would have the same success in 2026 with Kubiak coaching elsewhere.

If the Seahawks let Shaheed walk, I think they should pivot and attempt to retain Kenneth Walker III instead.