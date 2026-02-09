Super Bowl LX was unforgettable for running back Kenneth Walker III, and even more special because his dad, Kenneth Walker Jr., got to see it all in person for the first time. Walker III led Seattle to a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night, earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the process.

“My dad, he comes out to Seattle a lot to watch games, but he never goes to the game because he doesn't like crowds,” Walker III said after the game. “So this is his first NFL game, and we won a Super Bowl. It means a lot to me, and I know he's proud of me for real.”

Kenneth Walker III had his dad in the stands for the first time in his NFL career tonight. He got to watch his son win Super Bowl MVP while in attendance 👏 pic.twitter.com/0FmzuED68H — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2026

Walker added that it was actually his agent, David Cantor, who convinced his father to attend the game, and Walker Jr. was even mic'd up for the contest. He joined Walker III's mother and younger brother in the stands.

A fourth-year player out of Michigan State University, Walker III carried the Seahawks' offense almost entirely on his back. With backfield partner Zach Charbonnet sidelined due to an ACL injury sustained in the divisional playoff win over the San Francisco 49ers, Walker became the mainstay of Seattle's rushing attack. He finished the night with 135 rushing yards on 27 carries and 26 receiving yards on two catches. During Seattle's first two scoring drives, he broke off runs of 30, 29, and 10 yards, consistently moving the chains and setting up field goals that built the team's early lead.

Walker carried his playoff momentum straight onto the biggest stage. In the Divisional Round against the 49ers, he ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns, and in the NFC Championship Game versus the Los Angeles Rams, he added 62 yards and another score. His regular-season total was 1,027 rushing yards.

With the win, Walker became the first running back to earn Super Bowl MVP honors since Terrell Davis did so in Super Bowl XXXII with the Denver Broncos. While the Seahawks' passing attack, led by quarterback Sam Darnold and limited by the Patriots' defense and a lightly used Jaxon Smith-Njigba, struggled early, Walker's performance ensured the Seahawks stayed in control. Seattle's defense complemented him with big plays, including three forced turnovers by New England quarterback Drake Maye and a 45-yard pick-six by Uchenna Nwosu late in the fourth quarter.

Though a potential touchdown by Walker in the fourth quarter was nullified due to a holding penalty, it didn't diminish his impact. His ability to break tackles, make defenders miss, and consistently gain yards put the Seahawks in scoring position throughout the game.