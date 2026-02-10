The couple who got married during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show was a highlight of the performance, and it's been revealed how it all came together.

The director of the show, Hamish Hamilton, spoke to Variety about how everything happened. Apparently, the couple who actually got married during the performance had 15 extra wedding announcements. Naturally, they sent them out to local businesses.

Bad Bunny also received one, and his team had reached out and invited them to a Zoom call. They were then invited to get married during his Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“An overprinting of wedding invitations led to a series of events where they wound up getting married during Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl!” said Hamilton.

This worked out for the couple. They wanted “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” to be their first dance song, which the Grammy winner would perform live for them.

“And so, they went from planning to play it at their wedding to being on the Super Bowl with him live, singing it,” creative director Harriet Cuddeord said. “And with the bonus prize of Lady Gaga being the wedding singer as well.”

The couple really got married during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

For anyone wondering — yes, the couple actually got married. They became the center of attention during the middle of the show. Lady Gaga came out and performed her Grammy-winning number “Die With a Smile” in a new arrangement during the nuptials before Bad Bunny took over once again.

This was a unique moment for a Halftime Show. It was one of the many touching moments throughout the 13-minute performance.

It will be hard to top such a moment in future Super Bowl Halftime Shows. Bad Bunny, while a controversial selection to some, performed a very special Super Bowl Halftime Show that will be remembered for a long time.