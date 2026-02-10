Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker III helped the Seattle Seahawks trounce the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60, but did they have enough physical and mental energy left to brave the always challenging teacups? It appears so. The quarterback-running back duo hit Disneyland after their career-defining moment and made sure to take a spin on the classic Mad Tea Party ride.

Following a hectic stretch that included non-stop interviews and likely little sleep, going round and round can be an agonizing experience. Fortunately, it seemed like Darnold and Walker were able to push through and share some laughs on the Alice in Wonderland-inspired attraction. Besides, recovering from any potential nausea will be much easier when they remember what they accomplished in Levi's Stadium.

Kenneth Walker III and Sam Darnold enjoying Disneyland together after their Super Bowl victory 😅 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/tOB1gNIiMY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 9, 2026

Walker became the eighth running back to win Super Bowl MVP honors after rushing 27 times for 135 yards. The Seahawks' defense left a historic mark on the game, but the 25-year-old lifted an offense that struggled to get into the end zone for most of the night. With Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL, Kenneth Walker III was forced to take on a workhorse role. He expertly handled the extra burden, evading one tackle after another while sprinting his way into the history books.

No. 9 was far from the only Seattle player to enjoy an exhilarating outing in Santa Clara, California. Sam Darnold concluded a redemption tale like no other. Although he did not post stellar numbers against the Patriots — 19-of-38 passing for 202 yards and one touchdown — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft still made clutch throws and took care of the ball.

Once again, Darnold withstood the pressure and proved he is not the man who donned the New York Jets Gotham green several years ago. His story will now be used to inspire other blue-chip prospects who look like busts. Actually, the Seahawks as a whole should serve as a powerful source of motivation for the rest of the league. Star power does not always equate to championship success. Cohesion, discipline and sound play-calling can form a lethal combination.

The Patriots will echo that sentiment. It is only right that Seattle caps off its magical run in Disneyland Park's Fantasyland, because few people actually believed a championship was attainable this season. Darnold and Walker will gather their bearings and keep the party going for as long as possible.