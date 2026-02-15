The Seattle Seahawks had to go searching for a new offensive coordinator after Klint Kubiak left to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. It looks like they've found their guy, as it will be Brian Fleury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Seahawks are hiring Brian Fleury as their offensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders. A trusted assistant to Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco since 2019, Fleury now heads to an NFC West rival to call plays for the defending Super Bowl champs,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fleury is coming from a team that has been one of the better organizations over the past few years, and he's coming to a team that just won the Super Bowl. It should be a match made in heaven, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue the success that they had this past season.

Fleury was with the 49ers for the past seven seasons, and he started as the defensive quality control coach. He continued to rise up the ranks throughout the years, and he was the run game coordinator in his last season with the 49ers. Fleury's expertise is with tight ends, and that means that he will be able to help players on the Seahawks, such as Elijah Arroyo and AJ Barner.

The Seahawks had a few options for their offensive coordinator position, and one of them was their quarterbacks coach, Andre Janocko. He ended up taking the offensive coordinator job for the Raiders, and he'll be reuniting with Kubiak.

The Seahawks shouldn't have much turnover on the offense coming into the offseason, but the main player that they need to re-sign is Kenneth Walker III, who was Super Bowl MVP.