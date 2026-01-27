Cooper Kupp's gotten his revenge against the Los Angeles Rams twice over. After beating his former team in the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver knocked off LA in the Conference Championship to advance to the Super Bowl. After the mess that was Kupp's exit from his former team, Kupp was able to prove his worth and then some.

Kupp didn't really show any outward emotions after the win, even skipping the post-game interviews. However, Seahawks teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba shared some insights on Kupp's likely reaction. JSN also expressed his happiness for his teammate.

“I know he wanted to beat those guys,” Smith-Njigba said, per Michael Silver of The Athletic. “He won’t show it, but I’m super excited we got this one for him. He was due for a big moment — clutch moments — and we all knew that when he gets his opportunity, he’s going to maximize it.”

Kupp was instrumental in the Seahawks' win over the Rams. The former Triple Crown winner caught four of his six targets for 36 yards, including a touchdown in the third quarter that extended their lead to 10. That touchdown ended up being the difference maker, allowing Seattle to hold on to the win despite the Rams' best efforts.

Article Continues Below

Kupp had a rough falling out with the Rams. A third-round pick back in 2017, Kupp won the Triple Crown with the team in 2021. In that same year, the wide receiver won Super Bowl MVP honors after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals. However, after injuries slowed Kupp's performance, the team felt it was in their best interest to move on from him. Puka Nacua's breakout in 2023 only accelerated this process.

The wide receiver's camp believed that the Rams dissuaded teams from signing the wide receiver when he hit free agency this offseason. “Once Kupp hit free agency, according to sources familiar with his search for a new team, some potential suitors expressed doubts about signing him because of what they’d heard in league circles — which his camp believed came from the Rams,” Silver wrote.

Now, the Seahawks are heading to the Super Bowl at the Rams' expense, which must feel pretty good for Kupp – even if he may not show it outwardly.