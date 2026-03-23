The Seattle Seahawks paid their superstar receiver, and they tried to make things work across the board in free agency. Included in the mix, the Seahawks are keeping Jake Bobo after matching the Jaguars’ offer sheet, according to a post on X by Field Yates.

“The Seahawks are matching Jacksonville’s multi-year offer to retain Jake Bobo.”

The Jaguars' offer gave the Seahawks five days to decide on whether to match the offer. Bobo has totaled 34 catches in his first three NFL seasons. Also, he has been a key member of their special teams units and their best blocking wide receiver.

Seahawks keeping WR room together

With last year’s receiver work helping the team earn a Super Bowl title, it makes sense the Seahawks would want to run it back in that room.

Newly cashed-up Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the way at WR1. He’s followed by Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed. Tory Horton, Bobo, and Cody White provide some of the depth.

The Seahawks signed Bobo as a free agent in 2023. He has appeared in 45 games with only three starting assignments. Last year, he caught only two passes for 20 yards in the regular season. However, he caught a touchdown pass in the Seahawks 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship game.

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Despite that lack of counting stats production, Bobo stands to earn good money, according to a post on X by Albert Breer.

“The two-year, $5.5 million offer sheet the Jags signed Seahawks WR Jake Bobo to …

• $4.5M fully guaranteed.

• $1.75M signing bonus.

• $1.25M base for '26.

• $2M base for '27.

• $50K workout, $200K per-game RBs each year.

And $1.5M in incentives (max value = $7M). Seattle has til 3/25 to match.”

With that kind of deal on the table, it speaks to the value Bobo can provide despite not catching a lot of passes. He’s one of those guys who does the little things and the dirty work.