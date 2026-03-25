The Seattle Seahawks are still riding high after their Super Bowl victory. However, they now have a serious need at running back after seeing Kenneth Walker sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Wednesday, Seattle hosted Najee Harris for a free agency visit, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. There is no deal in place, at least yet, but the Seahawks wanted to see if Harris could be a fit for their offense.

With Walker gone, Zach Charbonnet would be the obvious replacement at running back. However, he is recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in the playoffs. Charbonnet will be forced to miss a large chunk of the 2026 campaign.

The Seahawks did sign former Green Bay Packers runner Emanuel Wilson, and have players like George Holani and Cam Akers on their roster. But it's going to be truly difficult to replace Walker's production, especially with Charbonnet out.

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Harris wouldn't turn the Seahawks into world beaters overnight, but he would at least give Seattle a respected, veteran option at the position. He appeared in just three games with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025 due to a torn Achilles. But previously, Harris started 68 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He ran for 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns on 1,097 carries. Furthermore, Harris broke the 1,000 yard mark all four years in Pittsburgh. He had no less than six touchdowns on the ground every year too.

Now looking for his next NFL opportunity, it may come in Seattle. When Charbonnet comes back, the Seahawks will have to re-arrange their running back room. But during his absence, the Seahawks could turn to Harris to help fill the void.