The Seattle Seahawks witnessed Drake Maye and the New England Patriots offense heat up. Maye ended thoughts of a Seahawks shutout and then found new rhythm early in the fourth quarter. But Julian Love eased concerns on the side of the “12's.”

Maye faced a heavy rush and stepped near the line of scrimmage. He unleashed the ball deep — but Love received the gift.

DRAKE MAYE GETS PICKED OFF 😱 Julian Love takes advantage of a bad throw and the Seahawks take over possession once again 🔥 This Seattle defense is SPECIAL 💪 pic.twitter.com/PHYjb6YF9v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 9, 2026

Love added to what became an epic and dominating defensive night on the side of the NFC champs and head coach Mike Macdonald.

Except his fourth quarter takeaway sparked the feeling of Seattle capturing a second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Notable reactions for Julian Love, Seahawks pick

Love received praise before the game from one rival head coach in Kyle Shanahan.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: "I know you guys want my expert opinion, but I haven't scored a touchdown on [the Seahawks] the last two times we've played them, so I don't know how good that is." 🏈🎙️ #NFL #SuperBowlLX https://t.co/BF7cSiomqP pic.twitter.com/qGulIVVY0V — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2026

Love's college alma mater Notre Dame shouted out the defender on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Julian Love is a GAME CHANGER,” the account posted.

Love hasn't always been with the Seahawks, as he's remembered for his time with the New York Giants alongside Leonard Williams. ESPN analyst Max Kellerman expressed some bitterness there.

“Leonard Williams and Julian Love the closest my Giants have come to Super Bowl glory in over a decade,” Kellerman posted.

However, one Giants fan offered up some praise for Love.

The veteran safety spearheaded a defense that created confusion and chaos for Maye. Love's pick eventually led to a Jason Myers field goal — shattering the record for five field goals made.

But Devon Witherspoon helped seal the rout with his 45-yard scoop-and-score touchdown.

Love received praise from both Giants fans and “the 12's” for shifting the tide back Seattle's side.