The Seattle Seahawks are still flying high after winning Super Bowl 60 on Sunday. Seattle dominated New England 29-13 in a game where their Dark Side defense reigned supreme. The Seahawks have now won their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. But they won't want to stop there.

Seattle opens the offseason as the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions next season. That will be no easy feat, as teams rarely rarely pull off back-to-back championship runs. The Seahawks know that all too well themselves after Super Bowl 49.

At this point in the offseason, the Seahawks have just as good a chance as any other team to make a deep playoff run in 2026.

If the Seahawks make the right moves in free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft then they could be positioned well to go on another Super Bowl run next season.

Seattle could also look to keep their Super Bowl window open by making an aggressive trade this offseason.

But who could the Seahawks acquire this offseason? And do they have enough ammunition to bring in players who would actually move the needle?

Below we will explore the perfect offseason trade Seattle needs to make to repeat as Super Bowl champions next season.

Seahawks acquire multiple defensive players from Giants in massive trade

Let's have some fun with this one.

I have the Seahawks and Giants pulling off a massive trade that could help both organizations.

Let's go over the trade terms before getting any analysis.

Seahawks receive:

DT Dexter Lawrence

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

CB Deonte Banks

2026 second-round pick (37th overall)

2026 fourth-round pick (105th overall)

2026 sixth-round pick (184th overall)

Giants receive:

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu

2026 first-round pick (32nd overall)

2026 second-round pick (64th overall)

2027 third-round pick (conditional)

New York's angle with this trade is to gain additional draft capital and shed a few players on short-term contracts. That works out well for the Seahawks, who thrust open their Super Bowl window this season.

The Giants end up gaining roughly $20 million in cap space in 2026 after all is said and done. They also save $30 million in cap space in 2027. New York gets some valuable flexibility this offseason while getting their salary cap in great shape for next offseason.

Meanwhile, Seahawks take on an additional $26 million by adding Lawrence, Thibodeaux, and Banks. However, that would still leave them with $46.41 million in cap space. That should be enough to re-sign at least one key contributor and still have enough budget to make some moves during free agency.

As for draft picks, the Giants would end up with two first-round picks (5th and 32nd overall) and a late second-round pick (64th overall).

The Seahawks only move down five spots with their top pick, but turn their second-round pick into two late-round picks. That's actually a pretty good move, considering Seattle enters the offseason with only four total draft picks.

Ultimately, Seattle ends up paying the equivalent of a mid third-round pick to acquire three defensive contributors. Plus a conditional 2027 pick that could become a second-round pick given the right conditions.

I could certainly see this trade appealing to both teams. But we don't often see trades of this magnitude in the NFL, which makes me question whether it could actually happen.

How this trade could get the Seahawks back to the Super Bowl in 2026

One reason why I love this theoretical trade is because it perfectly matches Seattle's perceived Super Bowl window.

Realistically, I think the Seahawks see themselves as being in a two-year window right now while Sam Darnold is still on a reasonable contract. That means Seattle should seek all the help they can get during the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Adding Dexter Lawrence to Seattle's defensive line is perhaps the best part of this trade. The idea of Seattle having Lawrence, Leonard Williams, and Byron Murphy II as starters has to be exciting for Seahawks fans.

But I also love Lawrence's ability to generate pressure as a nose tackle. That could be especially valuable for Seattle, as Mike Macdonald's defense thrives on generating pressure with just four rushers.

The Seahawks make a lateral move by replacing Nwosu with Thibodeaux, though they do get a young player. Seattle essentially gains the luxury seeing how Thibodeaux fits into Macdonald's defense before deciding if they want to offer him a long-term extension. If they don't like what they see, this could just turn into a one-year rental.

Finally, Deonte Banks is a nice throw in. Seattle needs to plug several holes in their secondary, and adding Banks would be a nice start.

Banks is also at the end of his rookie contract. The Seahawks could easily part ways with him next offseason if he does not pan out in 2026.

This trade would keep Seattle's defense a strength in 2026 and beyond. It could also be their ticket back to the Super Bowl next season.

Seahawks fans should not be surprised if GM John Schneider make an aggressive trade this offseason. Though it may look nothing like the one we examined above.