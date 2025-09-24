The Seattle Seahawks enter Week 4 with momentum — and one glaring concern. Despite back-to-back wins, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak acknowledged that the Seahawks run game has not met expectations through the season’s first three weeks.

Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune took to X (formerly known as Twitter), where he shared the Seahawks offensive coordinator's comments, taking accountability for the team's run game struggles.

“We’ve got to be more detailed. Starts with me.”

Seattle enters this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals ranked 28th in yards per carry (3.3) and 29th in rushing yards per game (98.0). Through three games, the Seahawks have just one rushing touchdown and a longest run of only 16 yards.

The situation becomes more complicated with Zach Charbonnet dealing with a foot injury. The third-year back missed practice this week and is doubtful for Week 4, leaving the Seahawks likely leaning heavily on Kenneth Walker III.

Article Continues Below

Walker has flashed explosiveness but struggled with consistency behind an offensive line that has improved in pass protection but failed to generate a push on interior runs. That lack of rhythm has also weakened the Seahawks’ play-action attack — a core element of the Shanahan-Kubiak offensive system.

The Seahawks’ Week 4 matchup against the Cardinals brings additional pressure. Arizona’s interior line, led by veteran Calais Campbell, has made life difficult for opposing run games. A bounce-back performance could validate Kubiak’s leadership, especially with a thin running back rotation.

Fan reactions to Kubiak’s comment were mixed — some praised the accountability, while others called for immediate fixes up front.

As the Seahawks aim for a third straight win and continued NFC West relevance, the ability to restore balance through the run game will be critical. With the Charbonnet injury limiting options and Walker now carrying the load, Kubiak’s Week 4 adjustments may define Seattle’s season trajectory.