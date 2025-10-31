The Seattle Seahawks have pressing concerns, like injuries to Cooper Kupp, and also whether they will make a trade. However, defensive end Leonard Williams found the need to break his silence on the leprechaun suit after losing a bet on the USC-Notre Dame game.

The wild entrance was brought to light by a post on X from Dugar, Michael-Shawn.

“Leo says his impression of the agreement with Julian Love was that the loser would wear rival team's gear. Then he showed up one day & there was a leprechaun suit in his locker. A man of his word, Leo (and Chenna/Pili) honored it. (Had USC won, Leo was gonna have Julian wear a massively oversized USC shirt)”

Here’s what the grand stroll looked like, according to a post on X by Dugar.

Julian Love, a Notre Dame alum, seems to be collecting on a friendly agreement made between him and the USC alumni on the team. Thus the “big ass leprechauns” strolling thru VMAC. pic.twitter.com/7i1RVs7PEt — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 29, 2025

USC defeated Notre Dame, 34-24, on Oct. 18.

Is Seahawks DE Leonard Williams better at football than betting?

The numbers would suggest a yes to that question. Williams’ overall grade this season is 75.3, according to Pro Football Focus. That ranks him at No. 18 among 128 qualifying defensive linemen. His run defense grade of 78.4 puts him at No. 7 on the list.

Williams is part of a team that is off to a 5-2 start and considered one of the best squads in the NFC. But there’s room to grow, according to Seahawks.com.

“I think our team has a lot of potential,” Williams said. “I don't think we still have played a full game where all three levels are playing the way we know we can really play. There are times when the defense is not playing so well. and the offense is playing great. I think when we get all three phases going, we've got a great team.”

Head coach Mike Macdonald said he likes the fact his team hasn’t gotten anywhere near its potential.

“There are a lot of things to work on, which is great,” Macdonald said. “It's a good position to be in, figuring out ways to win games when you also feel like you have a lot of room to grow as well. The importance of this week is we get some rest, we regroup, get a great feel for the things that we're doing well, things we need to improve on, and then have a great plan of attack going into next week.”