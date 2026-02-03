The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for their most important game in over a decade. Seattle will face New England in Super Bowl 60 in a rematch of Super Bowl 49. The Seahawks will be looking to right the wrongs of their past while earning the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy. They will be relying heavily on their elite defense to get the job done.

Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams explained the backstory behind Seattle's “Dark Side” nickname for their defense.

“We just kept hearing comparisons to the Legion of Boom and we kind of thought that it was time for us to have our own name,” Williams said during a press conference on Monday. “We had a few names thrown at the wall. I think the Dark Side stuck because one of coach Mike's messages [is about] play style and a place that nobody wants to play.”

It should be no surprise to Seahawks fans that Seattle's defense is aware of the Legion of Boom comparisons. Seattle's iconic secondary (featuring Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, and Brandon Browner) helped them win their first ever Super Bowl. It is only natural that Seattle's new defense wants to follow in their footsteps.

Williams also shared that Seattle's weather, paired with their incredible defense, inspired the Dark Side name.

“In Seattle, it gets dark during the winter times and we shut some teams out this year… so we have a really suffocating defense,” Williams added. “And I think that's how we came up with the Dark Side.”

The Seahawks certainly have a defense that is worthy of such a nickname. Seattle led the NFL with the fewest points allowed per game, only allowing an average of 17.2. They also held opponents to 285.6 total yards per game, which ranked sixth in the NFL.

If the Seahawks can put together one more impressive defensive performance, they could be Super Bowl champions once again.

Seahawks at Patriots will kick off at 6:30PM ET on Sunday from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.