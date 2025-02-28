Marshawn Lynch has worn many different hats in his life. He has been a Super Bowl champion, franchise legend, media agitator, Skittles fan and spokesperson, a minority sports franchise owner and an actor, but the label he prides himself most on is being a man of his community. The Seattle Seahawks great is receiving a distinct honor that speaks to the enduring impact he has had on the Emerald City.

Lynch will be presented with this year's Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award, which “recognizes his significant impact on the {Seattle} community through his philanthropic contributions.” Allen, a Microsoft co-founder who owned the Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers at the time of his death in 2018, knew Lynch quite well from his seven years working out of the team's backfield.

As fans know, there is a blunt side to the retired running back, the kind that leads to F-bombs being dropped on live television, but his commitment to the Seattle area has made him a beloved figure in the city's culture. Of course, Lynch's philanthropy extends beyond just one community, as he famously gifted people free Turkeys in Honolulu, Hawaii for Thanksgiving. Now, Beast Mode is getting formally acknowledged for his efforts.

Marshawn Lynch made many great memories with Seahawks

Lynch played 12 years in the NFL, first establishing himself as a goal line force with the Buffalo Bills. He became a star with the Seahawks, though, rushing for 6,381 yards (fourth-most in franchise history) and 58 touchdowns (second-most) in 83 regular season games.

The former First-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler produced one of the sport's most legendary runs, commonly referred to as “The Beast Quake,” when he broke tackle after tackle on his way for a game-sealing, 67-yard touchdown in a 2010-11 NFC Wild Card matchup versus the New Orleans Saints. Lynch later helped the Seahawks win their first and currently only championship in Super Bowl 48 versus the Denver Broncos. He will forever hold a special place in the 12s' collective heart.

Even more so because of his devotion to Seattle. Marshawn Lynch continues to live a highly active post-football life, paving the way for others to follow. Considering the 38-year-old mentioned the possibility of running for mayor in his hometown of Oakland, California at some point in the future, he does not appear to have any intention of slowing down.