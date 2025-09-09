The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with the aftermath of a tough loss. And rookie Jalen Milroe didn’t have much of a role. But Mike Macdonald revealed a need for the Seahawks offense.

Macdonald said the team needs more deception, according to a post on X by Dugar, Michael-Shawn.

Mike Macdonald: “We need to (play)-action more. We need more movement. We’ll call it, and we’ll execute it when called.”

Seattle ran 2 play-action plays yesterday, per

@TruMediaSports. Resulted in a 21yd reception by JSN and 5-scramble by Sam. Both produced 1st downs.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald looking for points

The Seahawks came up on the short end of a 17-13 decision against the rival 49ers. And Macdonald left the game unhappy, according to thenewstribune.com.

“Very disappointed about the outcome, but got to look at the process, as well,” Macdonald said. “I think our guys played incredibly hard, played all 60 minutes. Gave ourselves a chance to win at the end.”

But he didn’t leave the game discouraged about the future.

“I think we have a really good football team, and we’re not there yet,” said Macdonald. “So let’s go work, figure out things we can do better, and move forward. Which we will. We’re a good team now. We’re only going to get better. So the guys will respond. And let’s go have a great week and go to Pittsburgh.”

Macdonald came under some fire for the decision to kick a late field goal, according to a post on X by Brady Henderson.

“If you go and you get the first down, you’re not guaranteed a touchdown,” he added. “You’re gonna knock some time off the clock, and ultimately you’ll probably end up with a score on that, and then San Fran’s gonna be in a four-down situation coming down the field, which is a difficult situation too on defense. I think the numbers are about 40, 50, 60% score rate in that situation. So that’s what was going through my mind.”