Mike Macdonald made incredible history following the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl 60 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Macdonald completed the second season of his NFL head coaching career with the Seahawks. He embraced the job in 2024 after spending many seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and never looked back.

He elevated Seattle into the status of Super Bowl contention, getting them to the mountaintop in Year 2. As a result, the young coach made incredible NFL history before turning 40 years old, earning his 17th victory in the playoffs throughout his coaching career.

“Mike Macdonald sets a new record for the most wins in a season by a head coach under 40, including playoffs (17) 👏,” the post read from NFL+.

Mike Macdonald sets a new record for the most wins in a season by a head coach under 40, including playoffs (17) 👏@Seahawks | #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/KtD8KLb1PT — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) February 9, 2026

How Mike Macdonald, Seahawks performed against Patriots

Mike Macdonald has a long head coaching career to look forward to, leading the Seahawks to immortality after beating the Patriots in Super Bowl 60.

Both teams showcased excellent performances on the defensive side of the ball, only seeing Myers' field goals throughout the whole first half. However, Maye's mistakes allowed Seattle to finally reach the end zone, putting the nail in the coffin to the Patriots' title hopes.

Sam Darnold had a solid night as the defense and special teams made bigger impacts on the game. He completed 19 passes out of 38 attempts for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Kenneth Walker III delivered a strong performance on the ground, racking up 27 carries for 135 yards while making two catches for 26 yards. Cooper Kupp led the receiving attack with six receptions for 61 yards, while AJ Barner came next with four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught four passes for 27 yards.

The Seahawks will look forward to the 2026 offseason. They will retool the roster in the upcoming draft and free agency, hoping to defend their title and potentially win their third in franchise history.