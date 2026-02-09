Many elite quarterbacks before him have tried to climb the NFL's mountaintop and failed. But Sam Darnold has proven that there are plenty of diamonds in the rough hiding in plain sight — with the Seattle Seahawks winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history with a convincing 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in the 60th edition of the big game.

Darnold was the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, and yet he failed to be the game-changing talent the New York Jets hoped he'd be. He then bounced from the Jets to the Carolina Panthers and then to the San Francisco 49ers before getting his big break with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. Prior to breaking out with the Vikings, he went 21-35 in his starts, which didn't exactly scream franchise QB.

But his 14-3 stint with the Vikings was no fluke, as evidenced by his incredible 2025-26 campaign with the Seahawks. And now, no one can ever take away from Darnold the fact that he's a Super Bowl-winning quarterback — beating more well-renowned peers such as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, among others, to the punch.

“As long as you believe in yourself, anything is possible,” Darnold said during the Seahawks' Super Bowl LX celebrations, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Considering how Darnold's career trajectory has gone, it's hard not to believe that perhaps someday things could work out well for anyone too, so long as they put in the work and continue believing in themselves.

Sam Darnold repays Seahawks' belief in him

Darnold completed 19 of his 38 passes in the Seahawks' 29-13 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, and he played an overall clean game — allowing Seattle's defense to take care of the rest.

The Seahawks believed that Darnold's 2024 season was no fluke, inking him to a three-year, $100.5 million contract. Suffice to say, their gambit paid off.