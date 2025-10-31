The Seattle Seahawks have found themselves in an interesting position at the midway point of the season. Against all odds, they sport a 5-2 record and are tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the division lead. A balanced approach on both sides of the ball has led to great success this season for Seattle.

That being said, the Seahawks could use some help at the trade deadline. Their defense, while it has been stingy, has been hit or miss as of late. The secondary, in particular, is a concern for the team. Between the injuries to their key players and shakiness from the healthy DBs, Seattle could use help on that end. Insider Ralph Vacchiano says that a potential reunion with Quandre Diggs could help them out.

“A homecoming for veteran safety Quandre Diggs, languishing with the lowly Tennessee Titans, could make sense for the Seahawks to solidify things in the secondary,” Vacchiano reported for FOX Sports. “‘There is usually a robust safety market with a reliable yet descending veteran,' a league source told me. ‘As opposed to a corner, where there is usually nothing unless you need a nickel.'”

Two of the Seahawks' best defensive backs have been dealing with injuries throughout the season. Safety Julian Love has missed four games with a hamstring ailment, while star cornerback Devon Witherspoon has missed all but two games due to a knee injury. Cornerback Tariq Woolen has had his moments, but he's looked a tad shaky as well.

Diggs should be a familiar face for the Seahawks if he is traded to the team. The safety came over from the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 via a trade. Diggs found his groove in Seattle, earning three Pro Bowl selections while with the team and developing into one of the league's better safeties. He was released by the team before the 2024 season, though, eventually signing with the Tennessee Titans.

Diggs is coming off a Lisfranc injury that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign. Through eight games, the safety has logged just 14 tackles as he's lost his starter role with the team.