Riq Woolen just climbed the mountain, but he might not stay at the peak in Seattle for long. Following the Seattle Seahawks’ dominant 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, the star cornerback is facing the cold reality of the NFL business.

Woolen, a key piece of Mike Macdonald’s suffocating defense this season, is officially set to hit free agency on March 9. When asked about his future with the franchise that took a chance on him in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, Woolen remained reflective.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Woolen said regarding his pending status. “Whatever God has for me He has for me.”

Riq Woolen on pending free agency: “Honestly, I don’t know…Whatever God has for me He has for me.” He assesses his #Seahawks season. And he talks about how excited he is for the Super Bowl parade through downtown Seattle tomorrow: “It’s gonna be lit.” ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/LqD5Q9AtB4 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) February 10, 2026

The 26-year-old hasn't let the looming contract talks dampen his spirits quite yet. He is currently focused on the immediate celebration, specifically the Super Bowl parade through downtown Seattle scheduled for tomorrow. “It’s gonna be lit,” Woolen told reporters with a grin.

While the Seahawks defense was nearly perfect on Sunday, sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times, Woolen did have one moment he would likely want back.

He was the primary defender on the only touchdown New England scored, a 35-yard strike from Maye to Mack Hollins in the fourth quarter. Despite that lapse, Woolen remained a vital part of a unit that allowed just 331 total yards in the championship game.

Woolen’s market value is expected to skyrocket this spring. He made it clear that while he believes he is a premier cornerback, the ball remains in Seattle's court. Whether the front office opens the checkbook before the March deadline is the biggest question of the offseason.