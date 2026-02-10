Seattle Seahawks could command a historic price if the franchise is formally placed on the market following its 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday in San Francisco, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Speaking on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Schefter said the Seahawks could now be valued at as much as $10 billion, a dramatic increase following the franchise’s championship run.

“The team, is probably for sale, and could now fetch, roughly, up to ten billion dollars. Ten billion with a ‘b’ Dan, billion dollars,” Schefter said.

Schefter added that despite the Super Bowl title, significant roster and staff questions remain as the organization looks ahead.

“They’ve got some things they’ve got to figure out here. Offensive Coordinator, Kenneth Walker, paying the young guys, who to keep other wise. Rashid Shaheed was a huge factor for this team. He’s a free agent can they bring him back,” Schefter said.

Seattle’s championship was powered by a dominant performance from Kenneth Walker III, who was named Super Bowl MVP. Walker rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries and added 26 receiving yards on two catches across four targets, controlling the tempo and anchoring the Seahawks’ offense throughout the game.

Seahawks ownership structure fuels long-anticipated sale speculation after Super Bowl LX

The Seahawks are owned by the Paul Allen Trust, with Jody Allen, the late Paul Allen’s sister, serving as controlling owner. Speculation surrounding a potential sale has followed the franchise for years and intensified after Seattle’s Super Bowl appearance.

Article Continues Below

Before Super Bowl LX, league observers believed the Seahawks could be valued between $7 billion and $8 billion. Schefter suggested the championship victory significantly boosted that figure, placing the franchise among the most valuable sports properties in the world.

ESPN previously reported on Jan. 30 that the Seahawks were expected to be put up for sale following the Super Bowl. In a report by Seth Wickersham and Brady Henderson, league and ownership sources indicated the timing had long been anticipated following Paul Allen’s death in 2018.

“The Seattle Seahawks will go up for sale after Super Bowl LX, league and ownership sources familiar with the arrangement told ESPN, ending years of questions about when the team would seek new ownership following the 2018 death of former owner Paul G. Allen,” Wickersham and Henderson wrote.

“One team executive told ESPN that the Seahawks could fetch $7 billion to $8 billion,” they added.

Wickersham and Henderson also noted that a sale would be unprecedented in the Super Bowl era, marking the first time a franchise that competed in the championship game would be placed on the market shortly after the event.

With a Lombardi Trophy secured and franchise value potentially reaching new heights, the Seahawks now enter an offseason defined by both celebration and significant organizational decisions.